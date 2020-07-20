Advertisement

WVU’s Cuskey Falls in Big 12 Madden Tournament Quarterfinals to Oklahoma State

Rising senior reached elite 8
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU rising senior Quinn Cuskey took Mountaineer nation on a magical ride in the Big 12′s first-ever Madden tournament.

Cuskey and his Seahawks fell to Pokes2020 of Oklahoma State, 14-6 in the quarterfinals. He was one of eight players remaining from the original field of over 250 teams.

Pokes2020 won the remaining two games of the tournament to become the Big 12′s first-ever Madden champion.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Lewis County's Hobbs Has Sights Set on Playing College Football

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

WVU's Cuskey Falls in Big 12 Madden Tournament Quarterfinals to Oklahoma State

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

Lewis County’s Hobbs Has Sights Set on Playing College Football

Updated: 5 hours ago
Rising senior was named second team all-state last year

Sports

MAC Postpones Fall Olympic Sports Until Sept. 3

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:06 AM EDT
Atlantic 10, CAA and America East shut down fall sports

Latest News

Sports

Buckhannon-Upshur Relying on Youth to Rejuvenate Program

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:00 AM EDT
Buccaneers have missed playoffs for three consecutive years

Sports

WVU’s Cuskey Advances to Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 2:50 AM EDT
Rising senior is one of eight finalists still in contention to win $1,000

Sports

Playoffs Now an Expectation at Lewis County

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT

Sports

WVU's Cuskey Advances to Big 12 Madden Tournament Quarterfinals

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT

Sports

MAC Postpones Olympic Fall Sports to Sept. 3

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT

Sports

B-U Relying on Youngsters to Rejuvenate Program

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT