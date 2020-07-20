WVU’s Cuskey Falls in Big 12 Madden Tournament Quarterfinals to Oklahoma State

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU rising senior Quinn Cuskey took Mountaineer nation on a magical ride in the Big 12′s first-ever Madden tournament.

Cuskey and his Seahawks fell to Pokes2020 of Oklahoma State, 14-6 in the quarterfinals. He was one of eight players remaining from the original field of over 250 teams.

Pokes2020 won the remaining two games of the tournament to become the Big 12′s first-ever Madden champion.

