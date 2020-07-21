8 people facing drug charges after investigations in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Eight people are facing drug charges following criminal investigations in Lewis County.

According to Lewis County Sheriff Adam Gissy, the investigations stemmed from illicit drug activity in the county. The vast majority of information came by the way of concerned citizens.

Two people have been accounted for, or taken into custody, according to Gissy. Six people remain at large.

Sean Francis, 29, and Trinity Smarr, 32, were accounted for. Francis has been charged with delivery of methamphetamine. Smarr has been charged with conspiracy and delivery of methamphetamine.

Gissy said the following people remain at large:

- Carley Debarr- 38- years-old

- Crystal Taylor- 37-years-old

- Dillard Henline- 30-years-old

- Virginia Lusk- 46-years-old

- Keisha Fisher- 33-years-old

- Shaylen Butcher- 21-years-old

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

