Friendship Fairmont is now open

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -The Friendship Fairmont program was established late last year but when the coronavirus pandemic hit, the services were suspended. The mission is for people to drop in and get positive support and improve their lives.

The program had to adjust to fit the states guidelines because of the pandemic but still managed to assist those with substance abuse issues.

Rochelle Satterfield, who is the program coordinator for Friendship Fairmont, says the program is a safe zone.

"We don't judge we don't call them names, we're not going to base them with a label them on their head that says they're a bad person. We just want to make sure that they're treated as an individual. They're human too," Satterfield said.

Criquet Hamrick is a peer recovery coach for the program who wants to become an inspiration as she struggled with the disease.

"I am hoping to be a support for the community who may not have any support otherwise, and give people hope that there is life after addiction and help them find their path to recovery," Hamrick said.

The program is an extension of the Milan Puskar Health Right;s program in Morgantown.

Working at the clinic has its benefits.

"With a peer recovery coach they can actually get a good job working here, working at valley, things like that. They can get a successfully job and get employment after addiction, after jail," Satterfield said.

Going down a certain path is not always a fault of the client.

"Sometimes individuals just end up making worse decisions because they trust the wrong people and we want them to know that this is a safe place and that we won't judge them and try to help them along the way," Satterfield said.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a peer recovery coach, contact (304) 368-1341 or (304) 292-8234.

The program is accepting cloth mask donations so clients have reusable tools at their disposal.

The hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.