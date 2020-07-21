Advertisement

Friendship Fairmont is now open

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -The Friendship Fairmont program was established late last year but when the coronavirus pandemic hit, the services were suspended. The mission is for people to drop in and get positive support and improve their lives.

The program had to adjust to fit the states guidelines because of the pandemic but still managed to assist those with substance abuse issues.

Rochelle Satterfield, who is the program coordinator for Friendship Fairmont, says the program is a safe zone.

"We don't judge we don't call them names, we're not going to base them with a label them on their head that says they're a bad person. We just want to make sure that they're treated as an individual. They're human too," Satterfield said.

Criquet Hamrick is a peer recovery coach for the program who wants to become an inspiration as she struggled with the disease.

"I am hoping to be a support for the community who may not have any support otherwise, and give people hope that there is life after addiction and help them find their path to recovery," Hamrick said.

The program is an extension of the Milan Puskar Health Right;s program in Morgantown.

Working at the clinic has its benefits.

"With a peer recovery coach they can actually get a good job working here, working at valley, things like that. They can get a successfully job and get employment after addiction, after jail," Satterfield said.

Going down a certain path is not always a fault of the client.

"Sometimes individuals just end up making worse decisions because they trust the wrong people and we want them to know that this is a safe place and that we won't judge them and try to help them along the way," Satterfield said.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a peer recovery coach, contact (304) 368-1341 or (304) 292-8234.

The program is accepting cloth mask donations so clients have reusable tools at their disposal.

The hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fairmont police issue Silver Alert for 30-year-old man with disability

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Fairmont police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man who they say has a disability.

News

Harrison County Board of Education clash on school reopening plans

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
The topic of Tuesday's Board of Education meeting focused on the return to school, but board members called the proposed plan "confusing"

News

Local helps start “Morgantown Healthy Streets” Initiative

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Most sidewalks don’t offer enough space to maintain a six foot distance, which is why one local took to his neighborhood the idea to block off their low-traffic street and allow pedestrians on foot or wheels the opportunity to an open road for activities during these hard times.

News

Wisdom to Wealth: July 21, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

West Virginia State Police searching for missing Marion County girl

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia State Police are searching for a missing Marion County girl.

State

Health officials report 38 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia Tuesday evening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday evening.

News

West Virginia Univ. students face fines for no virus test

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia University students will face penalties and discipline if they fail to get tested for the coronavirus and complete a COVID-19 education course before returning to campus next month, the university said Tuesday.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 9 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

8 people facing drug charges after investigations in Lewis County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Eight people are facing drug charges following criminal investigations in Lewis County, according to Lewis County Sheriff Adam Gissy. Six people remain at large.

State

Health officials report 19 new cases of COVID-19, additional death in W.Va. Tuesday morning

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday morning.