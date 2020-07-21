Health officials report 38 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia Tuesday evening

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday evening.

That brings the total count to 5,199.

A total of 57 new cases were reported Tuesday. DHHR officials reported 19 new cases Tuesday evening.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 240,201 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,199 total cases and 101 deaths.

DHHR officials say 1,552 cases are currently active and 3,546 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 77 patients are hospitalized. Sixteen patients are on ventilators, and 33 patients are in ICU.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (26/0), Berkeley (550/19), Boone (59/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (39/1), Cabell (220/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (101/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (25/1), Greenbrier (80/0), Hampshire (51/0), Hancock (64/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (142/1), Jackson (150/0), Jefferson (269/5), Kanawha (539/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (30/0), Logan (49/0), Marion (138/4), Marshall (83/1), Mason (32/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (74/0), Mineral (76/2), Mingo (62/2), Monongalia (751/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (21/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (181/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (92/22), Putnam (116/1), Raleigh (108/3), Randolph (200/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (30/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (160/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (204/10), Wyoming (11/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.