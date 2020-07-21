Health officials report 19 new cases of COVID-19, additional death in W.Va. Tuesday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday morning.

That brings the total count to 5,161.

The state’s 101st death was also reported. The patient was a 67-year old female from Cabell County.

“Our sincere sympathy is extended to this family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 239,341 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,161 total cases and 101 deaths.

DHHR officials say 1,569 cases are currently active and 3,491 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 77 patients are currently hospitalized. Seventeen patients are on ventilators, and 33 patients are in ICU.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (26/0), Berkeley (549/19), Boone (58/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (38/1), Cabell (218/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (100/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (25/1), Greenbrier (80/0), Hampshire (51/0), Hancock (61/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (141/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (269/5), Kanawha (534/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (30/0), Logan (47/0), Marion (136/4), Marshall (82/1), Mason (30/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (74/0), Mineral (76/2), Mingo (60/2), Monongalia (748/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (21/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (179/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (38/1), Preston (92/22), Putnam (115/1), Raleigh (108/3), Randolph (200/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (29/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (160/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (203/9), Wyoming (8/0).

