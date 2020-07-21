Advertisement

Marion County Board of Education discusses re-entry guidelines

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Board of Education released re-entry scenarios at Monday’s meeting. One of them will become officiated soon.

The scenarios were then ranked into a top three after stakeholders voted.

Ranking first was five days with reduced time.

“This gives students the most face-to-face opportunity, while still respecting the staff,” Special Services Administrative Assistant Gia Deasy.

The second choice was four days with one remote, and the third was four days with one remote and reduced time.

The board describes their optimal plan as a soft reopening.

“That simply means that we would ease into the structural calendar with the students a little bit slower than normal. For example, on day one we would bring in grades one, five, and nine. Day two we would bring in grades two, six, and ten... that gives us a chance to get started slower with about 25% of our population,” says Curriculum and Instruction Administrative Assistant Steve Malnick.

Some board members are skeptical about the plans, though.

“How are you going to keep them from not congregating? They’re not gonna do it. If I was 18 I’d do it,” says board member Donna Costello.

Superintendent Randall Farley says a mask mandate may be considered, and says a more concrete plan will be laid out next week.

“We will continue to create our plan and fine tune it,” says Farley.

