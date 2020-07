MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglary suspect.

Larry Heaster, 24, is wanted for two counts of burglary, according to the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page.

Heaster is 5′10″ with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 304-291-7260.

