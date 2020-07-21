Oral Maxwell Clark Oral Maxwell Clark, 67, of Alum Bridge, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in the comfort of his home and surrounded by his loving family. He was born in London, Ontario, Canada on July 30, 1952, a son of the late Victor Whyle Clark and Pearl Main Clark. In addition to his parents, Oral was preceded in death by three siblings: Allen Clark, Goldie Darby, and Harold Clark For the last 33 years Oral shared his life with his wife, Pamela Clark. They were married on December 20, 1986. Oral is survived by his wife: Pamela of Alum Bridge; two children: Jennifer Hicks and husband, Ted, of Glendale, OR, and Julie Venneri of Avon Lake, OH; two step-children: Kenneth Andrews and wife, Penny, of Yucaipa, CA, and Todd Andrews and wife, Jodie, of Riverside, CA; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two siblings: Gladys Moore and husband, Gary, of St. Thomas, Ontario, and Rupert Clark and wife, Marjorie, of Jeddore, Nova Scotia Canada; and several nieces and nephews. Oral graduated in 1970 from Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, CA, where he was active in the A cappella choir as well as the gymnastics program, specifically the Pummel Horse. He worked many years as a licensed general contractor specializing in home and office remodeling. When an opportunity presented itself, Oral went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad working as a Trainman, Herder, and Yard Master. He thoroughly enjoyed his railroad job, from which he retired to move to West Virginia. Once settled in West Virginia, Oral became a small farmer, raising milk goats, chickens, geese, ducks, and eventually sheep. He always said, moving to WV was the best thing he ever did. Oral truly loved life on the farm in West Virginia. In his spare time, he would play his guitar and sing as well as work the daily New York Times crossword puzzle. He was also an avid reader, devouring anything from scientific magazines to classic novels and everything in between. Oral’s request for cremation has been honored and a Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, appreciate the service of Oral Maxwell Clark and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

