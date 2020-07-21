Police use Snapchat to catch man who traveled to Webster Co. for sex with minor

WEBSTER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Police say a Virginia man traveled to Webster Springs Friday to have relations with an underaged girl.

The criminal complaint says police used Snapchat messages provided by the victim’s friend to catch him.

21-year-old Malik Robinson is charged with five different charges including soliciting a minor via computer.

Police say the victim was found in a motel room with the suspect early Saturday morning.

Robinson is being held at the Central Regional Jail.

