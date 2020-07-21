Advertisement

Police use Snapchat to catch man who traveled to Webster Co. for sex with minor

Virginia man travels to W.Va. to have sex with minor
Virginia man travels to W.Va. to have sex with minor(WDTV)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Police say a Virginia man traveled to Webster Springs Friday to have relations with an underaged girl.

The criminal complaint says police used Snapchat messages provided by the victim’s friend to catch him.

21-year-old Malik Robinson is charged with five different charges including soliciting a minor via computer.

Police say the victim was found in a motel room with the suspect early Saturday morning.

Robinson is being held at the Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marion County Board of Education discusses re-entry guidelines

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Morgantown couple seeks donations to offset adoption costs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Couples' Columbus-based adoption agency shutting down due to COVID-19; couple looking to raise $10,000 to offset losses

News

Marion County Board of Education discusses re-entry guidelines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The Marion County Board of Education released re-entry scenarios at Monday’s meeting.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 62 new cases confirmed by DHHR

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on July 20, 2020, there are 5,080 total cases and 100 deaths.

Latest News

News

Valley Health provides quick COVID-19 testing results: the pros and cons

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Getting COVID-19 testing results has been known to take no less than 24 hours and up to five or six days depending on each testing site, but a fairly new test is changing that wait time.

Community

Upshur County receives over $300,000 school grant

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
The grant will fund the salaries of these individuals as they will work along principals and teachers to identify the needs for students specific to their areas.

News

Area businesses feel the effects of coin shortage

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
You may have noticed signs in local businesses asking for exact change, a WVU economist breaks down the national coin shortage.

News

Homeless encampment announces they will not leave after eviction notice

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
After the landowner of a homeless encampment put up a notice of eviction, the community says they are not leaving until their demands are met.

News

1 dead in two-vehicle crash in Morgantown

Updated: 13 hours ago
A two-vehicle accident has shut down Scott Avenue and Grafton Road.

News

Clarksburg woman charged with burglary, breaking and entering

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A woman broke into a Clarksburg home on Friday, stole perishable items.