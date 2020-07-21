Tuesday Night Forecast | Flooding Concerns from Drenching Rain

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Storms focused around Marion and Monongalia Counties caused a Flash Flood Warning to go into play. This warning follows 1-2″ of rain dumped across the Northern parts of the region with an additional inch or two possible tonight. Do not drive or walk through flooded areas. Storms also bubbling up across Gilmer and Braxton Counties once again so these areas and the surrounding regions should be on the lookout for flooding as well. Things will quiet down tonight with fog settling into presoaked areas. An isolated storm possible again for tomorrow before scattered convection will be found throughout the late afternoon and evening.

Wednesday: Predawn morning storms to kick off the very early morning hours. Clouds thickening up throughout the morning into the afternoon with a frontal boundary on our heels that could produce some ambitious storms scattered throughout the afternoon and evening hours. The best chance for severe weather would be Wednesday into Thursday as we await the sweeping of that cold front. High: 90

Thursday: Cold front begins to move from NW towards the Southeast with some ‘cooler’ or not as sweltering, stuffy air behind it. This will produce a final batch of stormy weather with the potential for severe before things gradually start to calm towards the end of the week into the weekend. Keeping daytime high temps below 90 with consideration of all the cloud cover. High: 88

Friday: Frontal boundary stalled to our South will produce a few leftover showers to an isolated t-storm in areas mainly below the US-33 line. Clouds will gradually clear for sunshine with the occasional shower leftover. A slight relief in heat and humidity. High: 88

This Weekend: Another ridge building into our area should keep NCWV on the drier side with plenty of sunshine for the weekend start but it will drive up our heat and humidity once again leaving heat indices approaching upper 90s/low 100s - similar to the past two weekends.