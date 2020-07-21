Advertisement

Tuesday’s Weather Forecast

Strong to Severe Storms Possible
Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another hot day for NCWV. As temperatures will reach the lower 90s and heat indexes approaching the mid-90s. There is a cold front to our north that has stalled and is now a stationary front. This is allowing for some unsettled weather going into your afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for severe weather for our entire viewing area. The main concern today will be damaging winds, large hail, and lightning. The showers and storms today will be isolated so not everyone will doom and gloom. Make sure to download our WDTV Weather App on the Apple Itunes Store or Google Play for up to date weather alerts.

Wednesday: Cold front is approaching the region as dewpoints start to rise and so does the cloud cover. Afternoon rain chances increase. High: 90

Thursday: Temperatures drop to the upper 80s and humidity decreases with the passing of the frontal boundary. As storms will be widespread in the area. High: 88

Friday: Light leftover showers in the region as the cold front has moved off into the Atlantic. The weather is starting to dry out headed to the weekend. High: 88

The Weekend: Temperatures start to warm back up into the 90s as the active weather pattern starts to shift as NCWV will be under an upper-level ridge of high pressure allowing us to dry out and see warmer temperatures. There will be a light rain chance for Saturday but more clouds and sunshine than rain showers. Sunday will consist of hot temperatures and isolated rain chances as another upper-level disturbance approach the area to start off your workweek.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Monday Overnight Forecast | Muggy, Storms Again Tomorrow

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
Earlier storms from tonight did bring down some tree branches and power lines. Quiet for overnight, some thunder rumbles possible Tuesday morning with best chances for stormy weather again in the late afternoon - evening hours.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's First Alert Forecast July 20th 2020

Updated: 14 hours ago

Forecast

Monday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Temperatures will be hot throughout your week with afternoon rain chances for most of your workweek.

Forecast

Sunday Evening Forecast | Warm Night, Stormy Start To The Week

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Low 90s with heat indices of up to 100 are expected for tomorrow.

Latest News

Forecast

Your Weekend Outlook | Scorching Summer Days

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 2:14 AM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Another steamy weekend ahead with rain chances highest during peak heating hours, especially as we move into early next week.

Forecast

Friday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Showers and storms have moved to the east with plenty of sunshine for your Friday afternoon and Saturday.

Forecast

Thursday Overnight | Leftover Pockets of Rain into Friday Morning

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Scattered rain showers tonight with the passing of the frontal boundary tonight, humidity for tomorrow with clouds to start. Some clearing late Friday afternoon

Forecast

Thursday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Strong storms are possible this afternoon and into the overnight hours as temperatures stay in the 90s.

Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast | Storms in the Short Term

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
We're back into a stuffy hot pattern that will hang around into next week. Storm chances tomorrow night.

Forecast

Wednesday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
The 90s are back with warm temperatures lasting for another week. With storm chances climbing going into your Thursday afternoon.