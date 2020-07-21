Tuesday’s Weather Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another hot day for NCWV. As temperatures will reach the lower 90s and heat indexes approaching the mid-90s. There is a cold front to our north that has stalled and is now a stationary front. This is allowing for some unsettled weather going into your afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for severe weather for our entire viewing area. The main concern today will be damaging winds, large hail, and lightning. The showers and storms today will be isolated so not everyone will doom and gloom. Make sure to download our WDTV Weather App on the Apple Itunes Store or Google Play for up to date weather alerts.

Wednesday: Cold front is approaching the region as dewpoints start to rise and so does the cloud cover. Afternoon rain chances increase. High: 90

Thursday: Temperatures drop to the upper 80s and humidity decreases with the passing of the frontal boundary. As storms will be widespread in the area. High: 88

Friday: Light leftover showers in the region as the cold front has moved off into the Atlantic. The weather is starting to dry out headed to the weekend. High: 88

The Weekend: Temperatures start to warm back up into the 90s as the active weather pattern starts to shift as NCWV will be under an upper-level ridge of high pressure allowing us to dry out and see warmer temperatures. There will be a light rain chance for Saturday but more clouds and sunshine than rain showers. Sunday will consist of hot temperatures and isolated rain chances as another upper-level disturbance approach the area to start off your workweek.

