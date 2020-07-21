Advertisement

Virus antibodies fade fast but not necessarily protection

By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - New research suggests that antibodies the immune system makes to fight the new coronavirus may only last a few months in people with mild illness, but that doesn’t mean protection also is gone or that it won’t be possible to develop an effective vaccine.

“Infection with this coronavirus does not necessarily generate lifetime immunity,” but antibodies are only part of the story, said Dr. Buddy Creech, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University. He had no role in the work, published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The immune system remembers how to make fresh antibodies if needed and other parts of it also can mount an attack, he said.

Antibodies are proteins that white blood cells called B cells make to bind to the virus and help eliminate it. The earliest ones are fairly crude but as infection goes on, the immune system becomes trained to focus its attack and to make more precise antibodies.

Dr. Otto Yang and others at the University of California, Los Angeles, measured these more precise antibodies in 30 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and four housemates presumed to have the disease. Their average age was 43 and most had mild symptoms.

Researchers found that the antibodies had a half-life of 73 days, which means that half of them would be gone after that much time. It dovetails with a previous report from China also suggesting antibodies quickly fade.

The results “call for caution regarding antibody-based ‘immunity passports,’ herd immunity, and perhaps vaccine durability,” the California authors write.

That’s true, Creech said, but other parts of the immune system also help confer protection. Besides churning out antibodies, B cells develop a memory so they know how to do that again if needed.

“They would get called into action very quickly when there’s a new exposure to the virus. It’s as if they lie dormant, just waiting,” he said.

Other white blood cells called T cells also are better able to attack the virus the next time they see it, Creech said.

Although circulating antibodies may not last long, what we need to know is if and how people remake antibodies if exposed to the coronavirus again and if they protect against another infection, Alison Criss, an immunologist at the University of Virginia, wrote in an email. “We also need to know if there is a protective T cell response” that reappears.

Vaccines, which provoke the immune system to make antibodies, might give longer-lasting protection than natural infection because they use purified versions of what stimulates that response, she noted.

Creech agreed.

“This shouldn’t dissuade us from pursuing a vaccine,” he said. “Antibodies are only a part of the story.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fairmont police issue Silver Alert for 30-year-old man with disability

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Fairmont police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man who they say has a disability.

National

AP source: NFLPA agrees with league on no preseason games

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By SIMMI BUTTAR
The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league’s plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

News

Harrison County Board of Education clash on school reopening plans

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
The topic of Tuesday's Board of Education meeting focused on the return to school, but board members called the proposed plan "confusing"

National

Tropical depression forms in middle of Atlantic Ocean

Updated: 1 hour ago
A tropical depression has formed in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, though forecasters weren’t predicting a landfall location.

National

Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, ‘I wish her well’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AADMAR MADHANI
President Donald Trump has offered sympathetic words to the longtime companion of Jeffrey Epstein who stands accused of facilitating the abuse of girls by the now-deceased sex offender.

Latest News

News

Local helps start “Morgantown Healthy Streets” Initiative

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Most sidewalks don’t offer enough space to maintain a six foot distance, which is why one local took to his neighborhood the idea to block off their low-traffic street and allow pedestrians on foot or wheels the opportunity to an open road for activities during these hard times.

News

Friendship Fairmont is now open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
The program had to adjust to fit the states guidelines because of the pandemic but still managed to assist those with substance abuse issues.

National

Federal presence in Portland gives protests momentum

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.

National Politics

Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump pulled the plug on his freewheeling daily coronavirus briefings when they turned into a political liability this spring, but he was reviving them Tuesday, looking to halt a campaign-season erosion of support as new cases spike across the country.

Coronavirus

For-profit colleges received $1B in federal aid

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rose Wagner, Megan Luther, and Lee Zurik
For-profit colleges received more than $1 billion from the CARES Act, money that was intended to help at-need institutions and students. Some of these schools are owned by billion-dollar companies, while community colleges received proportionally less support.

News

Wisdom to Wealth: July 21, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago