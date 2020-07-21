Advertisement

Virus forces 2020 WVa fall foliage train to be called off

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — A train excursion that takes visitors to see fall foliage in southern West Virginia has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Autumn Colors Express takes passengers round trip from Charleston and Huntington to Hinton.

Railexco is the charter company that operates the train. Company spokesman Lou Capwell told The Charleston Gazette-Mail that tickets for trips originally scheduled for Oct. 22 through 25 will carry over to trips in October 2021.

“With state mandates being what they are, right now is not the greatest situation for anybody,” Capwell said Monday. “We’re saddened by the postponement of this great event, and can’t wait to get back on the rails as soon as possible.”

A festival in Hinton that coincided with the train trips also has been canceled.

