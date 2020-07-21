West Virginia State Police searching for missing Marion County girl

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are searching for a missing Marion County girl.

Jaylynn Starsick, 15, was last seen Tuesday at her grandparents’ home on Morgan Ridge Road.

State Police say it is unknown at this time if Starsick had someone pick her up or if she is on foot.

She was last wearing black shorts, green t-shirt and white adidas tennis shoes with black strips.

Starsick is 5 feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call West Virginia State Police in Marion County or Marion County 911 Center.

