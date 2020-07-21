Advertisement

West Virginia Univ. students face fines for no virus test

West Virginia University students will face penalties and discipline if they fail to get tested for the coronavirus and complete a COVID-19 education course before returning to campus next month, the university said Tuesday.
West Virginia University students will face penalties and discipline if they fail to get tested for the coronavirus and complete a COVID-19 education course before returning to campus next month, the university said Tuesday.(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University students will face penalties and discipline if they fail to get tested for the coronavirus and complete a COVID-19 education course before returning to campus next month, the university said Tuesday.

WVU began sending registration emails Monday to students on the Morgantown campus, with information on getting the free coronavirus tests, starting Monday at several locations. Faculty, staff and students at the Beckley and Keyser campuses will receive similar emails on Aug. 3, Dean of Students Corey Farris said in a letter to students.

All students and employees must be tested, and students must also complete a virus education course prior to returning to campus, Farris said. Students who fail to do so will be fined $250 and referred to the Office of Student Conduct, the letter said.

The wearing of masks or face coverings will be required on campus. Students who fail to comply face discipline, which can include a written warning, removal from class, probation, suspension or expulsion, the letter said.

The letter doesn’t specify what will happen with students who test positive for infection before or during the school year. A separate email sent by WVU earlier this month said anyone with a positive test must notify the university, which will initiate contact tracing and “work with students on procedures for isolation.”

“This academic year will be different from what you — and all of our faculty and staff — have previously experienced,” Farris wrote. “Please be patient with us and your fellow students as we navigate these new processes together.”

The fall semester begins Aug. 19. Students must schedule move-in slots for residence halls from Aug. 8 through 15.

The letter noted that the Personal Rapid Transit shuttle system in Morgantown will not be in service for the fall semester. Instead, additional buses will be available for campus transportation.

WVU plans to hold a student webinar Thursday to provide information and answer questions about the return to campus.

The university is discouraging personal travel to places other than their homes and to campus. WVU said anyone from the campus community who travels domestically outside of West Virginia during the school year must self-quarantine for five days.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fairmont police issue Silver Alert for 30-year-old man with disability

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Fairmont police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man who they say has a disability.

News

Harrison County Board of Education clash on school reopening plans

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
The topic of Tuesday's Board of Education meeting focused on the return to school, but board members called the proposed plan "confusing"

News

Local helps start “Morgantown Healthy Streets” Initiative

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Most sidewalks don’t offer enough space to maintain a six foot distance, which is why one local took to his neighborhood the idea to block off their low-traffic street and allow pedestrians on foot or wheels the opportunity to an open road for activities during these hard times.

News

Friendship Fairmont is now open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
The program had to adjust to fit the states guidelines because of the pandemic but still managed to assist those with substance abuse issues.

News

Wisdom to Wealth: July 21, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

West Virginia State Police searching for missing Marion County girl

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia State Police are searching for a missing Marion County girl.

State

Health officials report 38 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia Tuesday evening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday evening.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 9 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

8 people facing drug charges after investigations in Lewis County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Eight people are facing drug charges following criminal investigations in Lewis County, according to Lewis County Sheriff Adam Gissy. Six people remain at large.

State

Health officials report 19 new cases of COVID-19, additional death in W.Va. Tuesday morning

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday morning.