Another deceased veteran’s family files civil suit against Clarksburg VA

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The family of one of the veterans who died at the hands of caregivers filed suit against the Clarksburg VA Wednesday with emphasis on the doctors in charge of the ward.

Robert Kozul is an army veteran who died in January 2018. Former nursing assistant Reta Mays pled guilty to Kozul’s and seven other veterans murders last week.

The new lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court Northern District of West Virginia Wednesday, focuses on the doctors-on-duty at the time of his death.

Kozul’s family will be represented by attorney Tiano O’Dell in this suit.

O’Dell has filed four other civil suits against the V.A. in connection with Mays’ murders.

