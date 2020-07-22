DHHR officials report 7 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Wednesday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday morning.

That brings the total count to 5,206.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 242,262 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,206 total cases and 101 deaths.

DHHR officials say 1,480 cases are currently active and 3,625 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 77 patients are hospitalized. Sixteen patients are on ventilators, and 33 patients are in ICU.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (26/0), Berkeley (550/19), Boone (59/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (39/1), Cabell (220/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (102/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (25/1), Greenbrier (80/0), Hampshire (51/0), Hancock (64/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (142/1), Jackson (150/0), Jefferson (269/5), Kanawha (540/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (30/0), Logan (49/0), Marion (139/4), Marshall (85/1), Mason (30/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (74/0), Mineral (76/2), Mingo (63/2), Monongalia (752/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (21/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (181/0), Pendleton (20/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (92/22), Putnam (116/1), Raleigh (108/3), Randolph (200/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (30/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (32/2), Wayne (160/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (204/10), Wyoming (11/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.