Fairmont police issue Silver Alert for 30-year-old man with disability

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man who they say has a disability.

According to police, David Cottrell went missing around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday from Chicago Street downtown Fairmont.

He was last seen traveling on foot downtown Fairmont wearing a white and gray flannel shirt with jeans and tennis shoes. He is a white male with blue eyes, brown hair which police say is balding. Cottrell is about 5′ 11″, 150 pounds and police say he cannot take of himself.

He has been reported as a missing person with a disability and the Silver Alert has been issued through West Virginia State Police according to Fairmont police.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact authorities with the following phone numbers: 304-366-4200, 304-367-0915, 304-367-2850.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.