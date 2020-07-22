Fundraisers set up for 19-year-old Sami Wilson’s kidney transplant

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local college student and Bridgeport native is taking social media by storm with her inspiring story.

19-year old Fairmont State freshman Sami Wilson is battling kidney disease, but the community has rallied behind her by purchasing bracelets and t-shirts reading “Fight like a girl” and “Sami Strong,” two slogans created by her friends who set up the fundraiser.

Sami’s battle with kidney disease started March 1 when she was taken to UHC for stomach pains. After blood work was conducted, doctors informed her she was in kidney failure.

Since then, Sami and her family have been traveling back and forth to Pittsburgh’s UPMC Children’s Hospital for her appointments.

“It’s crazy how the community has reached out asking how they can help and what they can do. We’ve been getting a lot of questions, so I started the Facebook page,” says Kimberly Wilson, Sami’s mother.

The Facebook page where the merchandise is sold, “Sami’s kidney transplant journey #SamiStrong,” has over one thousand “likes.”

Kimberly says the funds raised will go towards Sami’s kidney transplant which she says will be a three week period.

“The community and even people outside the community are wondering about her, asking about her, and commenting. It’s been overwhelming not in a bad way, but in a good way,” says Kimberly.

In her free time, Sami enjoys reading, jet-skiing, hanging out with friends, and playing volleyball.

