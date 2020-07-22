Harrison County Board of Education clash on school reopening plans

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

The Harrison County Board of Education meeting centered around the proposed reopening plan Tuesday. But after an hour of discussions, the board members planned a work group meeting to revise the draft.

“After looking at everything, I think these re-entry plans are nothing but confusion,” said Kristin Messenger, a board member.

Board President Gary Hamrick was a strong proponent for using distance learning during the first nine weeks of the Fall semester.

“We need to focus on making our remote learning better, because there are too many variables,” said Hamrick.

Harrison County’s current plan involves three phases. If no positive coronaviurs cases were diagnosed within seven days, school will operate normally. The second phase, between 1-13 cases in seven days and the third phase begins after 14 cases are diagnosed.

This is one of the many plans from counties that will be presented to the state superintendent as part of the West Virginia reopening plan.

