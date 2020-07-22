Hot summer could mean hot playground equpment

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the temperature heating up, the dangers of hot playground equipment also increase.

At this time of year, playground equipment could be practically untouchable in bright sunny weather. Here’s what kids and parents need to know to stay safe.

The summer months may be a great time to take the kids out for a multitude of fun activities, including time on the playground. However, during this time of year, that equipment can get quite hot and can cause many health problems. Lieutenant Ben Tacy of the Bridgeport Fire Department says that caution needs to be taken with playground equipment even on sunny days when it isn’t very hot outside.

“Not even necessarily a hot day can make the playground equipment hot,” Tacy said. “It just depends on really the total energy that the sun is putting off.”

While metal and aluminum are the best conductors of heat - they are also the densest materials used in playground equipment. Tacy tells me they do the nest job transferring light energy into heat energy.

But, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says it is not the only material that can cause thermal burns. Tacy believes the best way to know the playground equipment is safe for children is to put your hand close to the surfaces prior to use, as Katie Haws does.

“If it’s too hot, if it’s going to burn them, you need to step away and go somewhere else,” Haws said.

Tacy also says that even on cloudy days, the sun’s energy can cause the playground equipment to heat up as well.

The CPSC says it is aware of 30 burn incidents from 2001 to 2008, and of those, only seven involved metal surfaces.

