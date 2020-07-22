Advertisement

Hot summer could mean hot playground equpment

Metal and plastic playground equipment could be dangerous for kids in direct sunlight
By Jordan Darensbourg
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the temperature heating up, the dangers of hot playground equipment also increase.

At this time of year, playground equipment could be practically untouchable in bright sunny weather. Here’s what kids and parents need to know to stay safe.

The summer months may be a great time to take the kids out for a multitude of fun activities, including time on the playground. However, during this time of year, that equipment can get quite hot and can cause many health problems. Lieutenant Ben Tacy of the Bridgeport Fire Department says that caution needs to be taken with playground equipment even on sunny days when it isn’t very hot outside.

“Not even necessarily a hot day can make the playground equipment hot,” Tacy said. “It just depends on really the total energy that the sun is putting off.”

While metal and aluminum are the best conductors of heat - they are also the densest materials used in playground equipment. Tacy tells me they do the nest job transferring light energy into heat energy.

But, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says it is not the only material that can cause thermal burns. Tacy believes the best way to know the playground equipment is safe for children is to put your hand close to the surfaces prior to use, as Katie Haws does.

“If it’s too hot, if it’s going to burn them, you need to step away and go somewhere else,” Haws said.

Tacy also says that even on cloudy days, the sun’s energy can cause the playground equipment to heat up as well.

The CPSC says it is aware of 30 burn incidents from 2001 to 2008, and of those, only seven involved metal surfaces.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fundraisers set up for 19-year-old Sami Wilson’s kidney transplant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
A Bridgeport native is taking social media by storm with her inspiring story.

News

Morgantown City Council updates Emergency Ordinance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
Morgantown City Council made significant updates to the Emergency Ordinance.

News

Fairmont police issue Silver Alert for 35-year-old man with disability

Updated: 6 hours ago
Fairmont police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man who they say has a disability.

News

Harrison County Board of Education clash on school reopening plans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
The topic of Tuesday's Board of Education meeting focused on the return to school, but board members called the proposed plan "confusing"

Latest News

News

Local helps start “Morgantown Healthy Streets” Initiative

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Most sidewalks don’t offer enough space to maintain a six foot distance, which is why one local took to his neighborhood the idea to block off their low-traffic street and allow pedestrians on foot or wheels the opportunity to an open road for activities during these hard times.

News

Friendship Fairmont is now open

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
The program had to adjust to fit the states guidelines because of the pandemic but still managed to assist those with substance abuse issues.

News

Wisdom to Wealth: July 21, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

UPDATE: West Virginia State Police locate Marion County girl, has returned home

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia State Police are searching for a missing Marion County girl.

State

Health officials report 38 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia Tuesday evening

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday evening.

News

West Virginia Univ. students face fines for no virus test

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia University students will face penalties and discipline if they fail to get tested for the coronavirus and complete a COVID-19 education course before returning to campus next month, the university said Tuesday.