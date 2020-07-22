Advertisement

MEC delays fall sports competition until at least October 1st

Football will report on Sept. 7, all other sports on Sept. 14
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -The Mountain East Conference delayed the start of fall competition until at least October 1st today due to COVID-19.

The plan is for teams to be able to complete their full scheduled seasons, splitting up competition between the fall and spring semesters. Contests scheduled between September 4-30 will now be moved to the spring.

“We need time on the front end to adjust to resocialzing our campuses and then we also need time on the back end, if we could possibly create it, to maximize the amount of time where we can try to get in a maximum amount of contests,” commissioner Reid Amos said today.

With the adjusted start date, football practices will now begin on September 7 and all other fall sports will reporter on September 14.

Conference tournaments for men’s & women’s soccer and volleyball will be moved to the spring while golf & cross country for men and women are both slated to still take place in the fall.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WVU’s Harler signs first professional contract in Lithuania

Updated: 3 hours ago
WVU guard (2016-20)

Sports

Stills Brothers named to Outland Trophy & Bronko Nagurski watch lists

Updated: 5 hours ago
For best interior lineman & defensive player in college football

Sports

Richardson Named Wheeling Men's Basketball Head Coach

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT

Sports

Maiers Growing Bond Through Basketball & Family

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT

Latest News

Sports

Former Fairmont State assistant Richardson named Wheeling head coach

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT
Served as an assistant coach for Fighting Falcons in 2011-2012

Sports

Quick COVID-19 testing to have pros and cons

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT

Sports

Maiers growing bond through basketball and family

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
Meredith & Ryan are cousins & are both rising juniors for the Bearcats

Sports

Trinity Christian names Boggess as new athletic director & boys basketball head coach

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT
The search is over for a new AD is over for the Warriors

Sports

Lewis County's Hobbs Has Sights Set on Playing College Football

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:53 AM EDT

Sports

WVU's Cuskey Falls in Big 12 Madden Tournament Quarterfinals to Oklahoma State

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:52 AM EDT