MEC delays fall sports competition until at least October 1st

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -The Mountain East Conference delayed the start of fall competition until at least October 1st today due to COVID-19.

The plan is for teams to be able to complete their full scheduled seasons, splitting up competition between the fall and spring semesters. Contests scheduled between September 4-30 will now be moved to the spring.

“We need time on the front end to adjust to resocialzing our campuses and then we also need time on the back end, if we could possibly create it, to maximize the amount of time where we can try to get in a maximum amount of contests,” commissioner Reid Amos said today.

With the adjusted start date, football practices will now begin on September 7 and all other fall sports will reporter on September 14.

Conference tournaments for men’s & women’s soccer and volleyball will be moved to the spring while golf & cross country for men and women are both slated to still take place in the fall.

