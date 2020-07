MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing teenager.

Abbigail Parrish, 16, was last seen on July 9th at 10:40 p.m. She was last seen in the Wana, West Virginia, area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260.

