Morgantown City Council updates Emergency Ordinance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown City Council held an special meeting Monday, and updates were made to the Emergency Ordinance.

In addition to revising the face covering requirements, council considered and passed three other orders and tabled another.

Council’s face covering requirements specify when someone can wear a mask in the workplace.

“Basically when you’re in an office or defined separate area in your workplace you need not wear a mask, but otherwise a mask will be required indoors,” says Morgantown city attorney Ryan Simonton.

Council also passed the issue of limitations on gatherings, meaning the city manager can now adopt an order to define a limit on group gatherings consistent with the direction of public health officials.

“There are a couple of suggestions made by the fire chief and fire marshal, but those are to make the language of this order consistent with what the governor has directed,” adds Simonton.

Two issues concerning renter relief were also passed. They include suspending inspection of rental units and suspension of evictions if COVID-19 hardships can be proven.

“They’ll still be responsible for rent, but they won’t be able to be evicted from their homes in the middle of a pandemic in a city that is fighting back against people who are already houseless,” says council member Zackery Cruze.

The suspension of evictions order passed 5-1. The other three orders passed unanimously (7-0).

The issue concerning suspension of municipal utility shutoffs was tabled.

