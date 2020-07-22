Advertisement

Non-profit struggling to help vets after shutdown mandate

Operation Activet is built on organizing events to encourage veterans to connect, but can not accomplish that mission when a 25-person mandate is in effect.
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

The pandemic can be lonely, but in the veteran community it can be devastating.

“[C.J.] came back from Afghanistan.. was in the reserves for a couple years.. got out of that.. and he told me, he said dad, there is not really things for veterans to do he said the only thing there is to do is go to bars, get drunk and cause trouble,” said Chuck Ghuste, a Marine veteran.

His son, C.J., followed in his footstep, serving in the Army. After C.J. returned home, he noticed many of his fellow soldiers struggled with isolation.

“He said what if we got them out and did things, we could call it acti-vet, activities for veterans,” said Chuck.

CJ died in a motorcycle in October, leaving behind a group dedicated to helping veterans.

“Activet’s entire purpose is to get these guys out and help them deal with their problems and get them out into society. Back into social events,” said Chuck.

Chuck stepped up as President of the non-profit. The group is only three years old but has built a community of nearly 1,000 veterans on Facebook.

But because of shutdown mandates, the group is unable to continue planning events for their population.

“We can’t do anything until they allow us to do anything,” said Chuck.

The isolation has led to many members fighting their daily mental challenges without a community.

Chuck took this concern to the Monongalia County Commission in the hopes that the organization could find an option to continue to provide their veterans with events.

“What is frustrating, and I presented some of these things to the commission this morning. You have the Farmer’s Market up the street here, open. You have the swimming pool open. But they tell us we can not have more than 25 people,” said Chuck.

He said they have had to cancel several events, and while they have been able to hold a few events, many of their annual favorites have been cancelled after extensive planning.

“This blanket thing of shut everything down does not work for everyone, it may actually cause more problems,” said Chuck.

Activet says they are still accepting volunteers and donations. They will be assisting Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit on Sunday in Grafton.

