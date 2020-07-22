Advertisement

Officers respond to vehicle accident with entrapment in Harrison County

Officials respond to vehicle accident in Harrison county.
Officials respond to vehicle accident in Harrison county.(WCJB)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers are on scene for a vehicle accident with entrapment in Salem on Long Run Road.

The accident was reported at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to Harrison County 911, one person is being flown out for treatment by Healthnet.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Fire Department, Stonewood Fire Department and Reynoldsville Fire Department are on scene.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fundraisers set up for 19-year-old Sami Wilson’s kidney transplant

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
A Bridgeport native is taking social media by storm with her inspiring story.

News

Morgantown City Council updates Emergency Ordinance

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
Morgantown City Council made significant updates to the Emergency Ordinance.

News

Hot summer could mean hot playground equpment

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Metal and plastic playground equipment could be dangerous for kids in direct sunlight

News

UPDATE: Silver alert for missing 35-year-old in Fairmont canceled

Updated: 11 hours ago
Fairmont Police have located the man who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Harrison County Board of Education clash on school reopening plans

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
The topic of Tuesday's Board of Education meeting focused on the return to school, but board members called the proposed plan "confusing"

News

Local helps start “Morgantown Healthy Streets” Initiative

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Most sidewalks don’t offer enough space to maintain a six foot distance, which is why one local took to his neighborhood the idea to block off their low-traffic street and allow pedestrians on foot or wheels the opportunity to an open road for activities during these hard times.

News

Friendship Fairmont is now open

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
The program had to adjust to fit the states guidelines because of the pandemic but still managed to assist those with substance abuse issues.

News

Wisdom to Wealth: July 21, 2020

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

UPDATE: West Virginia State Police locate Marion County girl, has returned home

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia State Police are searching for a missing Marion County girl.

State

Health officials report 38 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia Tuesday evening

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday evening.