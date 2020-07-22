Officers respond to vehicle accident with entrapment in Harrison County

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers are on scene for a vehicle accident with entrapment in Salem on Long Run Road.

The accident was reported at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to Harrison County 911, one person is being flown out for treatment by Healthnet.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Fire Department, Stonewood Fire Department and Reynoldsville Fire Department are on scene.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.