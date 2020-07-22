Over 250 new cases of COVID-19, additional death reported in W.Va. Wednesday evening

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 255 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday evening.

That brings the total count to 5,461.

The state reported a total of 262 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. DHHR officials reported seven new cases Wednesday morning.

The state’s 102nd death was also reported. The patient was a 79-year old male from Fayette County.

“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our deepest sympathy to this family.”

As of 5 p.m., there have been 247,291 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,461 total cases and 102 deaths.

DHHR officials say 1,594 cases are currently active and 3,765 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 78 patients are currently hospitalized. Sixteen patients are on ventilators, and 33 patients are in ICU.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (27/0), Berkeley (568/19), Boone (63/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (40/1), Cabell (251/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (107/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (34/1), Greenbrier (81/0), Hampshire (55/0), Hancock (66/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (148/1), Jackson (151/0), Jefferson (271/5), Kanawha (584/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (35/0), Logan (53/0), Marion (142/4), Marshall (87/1), Mason (32/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (76/0), Mineral (83/2), Mingo (71/2), Monongalia (775/15), Monroe (17/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (210/0), Pendleton (24/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (93/21), Putnam (126/1), Raleigh (114/4), Randolph (200/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (34/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (32/2), Wayne (164/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (205/11), Wyoming (12/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.