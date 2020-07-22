Pet Helpers: Meet Poppy!

Are you looking for a fun, lively pup during the day and a cuddle-bug at night? If you are, then Poppy is the pup for you!

Poppy is approximately 6 months old, spayed, up to date on vaccines, flea treated and micro chipped.

She plays well with her foster canine brothers and loves adults and children. She has not been cat tested. Potty training seems to be a work in progress, but she is doing a wonderful job. She does go to her crate willingly and will sleep through the night.

Her adoption fee is $150, and she is being fostered in Clarksburg, WV. If you are interested in adding Poppy to your family, complete an application.

