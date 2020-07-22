Advertisement

Stills Brothers named to Outland Trophy & Bronko Nagurski watch lists

For best interior lineman & defensive player in college football
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -They are the the super smash bros of Mountaineer football. WVU defensive linemen and Fairmont’s own Dante and Darius Stills have both been named to the Outland Trophy & Bronko Nagurski award watch lists.

The Outland Trophy is awarded to the best interior defensive lineman in college football while the Bronko Nagurski trophy is given to the best defender in college football.

Darius, who was named to the Big 12 preseason defensive player of the year, has already been named to the Lott IMPACT trophy watch list and -- . He was a 2019 Big 12 first team selection.

This is Dante’s first national preseason accolade. The junior was a second team all-Big 12 lineman in 2019 with 24 tackles, 7 sacks and 11.5 TFLs.

2020 will be the final season for the pair on the gridiron as Darius enters his final season in the gold & blue.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WVU’s Harler signs first professional contract in Lithuania

Updated: 3 hours ago
WVU guard (2016-20)

Sports

MEC delays fall sports competition until at least October 1st

Updated: 5 hours ago
Football will report on Sept. 7, all other sports on Sept. 14

Sports

Richardson Named Wheeling Men's Basketball Head Coach

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT

Sports

Maiers Growing Bond Through Basketball & Family

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT

Latest News

Sports

Former Fairmont State assistant Richardson named Wheeling head coach

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT
Served as an assistant coach for Fighting Falcons in 2011-2012

Sports

Quick COVID-19 testing to have pros and cons

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT

Sports

Maiers growing bond through basketball and family

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
Meredith & Ryan are cousins & are both rising juniors for the Bearcats

Sports

Trinity Christian names Boggess as new athletic director & boys basketball head coach

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT
The search is over for a new AD is over for the Warriors

Sports

Lewis County's Hobbs Has Sights Set on Playing College Football

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:53 AM EDT

Sports

WVU's Cuskey Falls in Big 12 Madden Tournament Quarterfinals to Oklahoma State

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:52 AM EDT