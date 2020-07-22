Stills Brothers named to Outland Trophy & Bronko Nagurski watch lists

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -They are the the super smash bros of Mountaineer football. WVU defensive linemen and Fairmont’s own Dante and Darius Stills have both been named to the Outland Trophy & Bronko Nagurski award watch lists.

The Outland Trophy is awarded to the best interior defensive lineman in college football while the Bronko Nagurski trophy is given to the best defender in college football.

Darius, who was named to the Big 12 preseason defensive player of the year, has already been named to the Lott IMPACT trophy watch list and -- . He was a 2019 Big 12 first team selection.

This is Dante’s first national preseason accolade. The junior was a second team all-Big 12 lineman in 2019 with 24 tackles, 7 sacks and 11.5 TFLs.

2020 will be the final season for the pair on the gridiron as Darius enters his final season in the gold & blue.

