The community steps in to support Tygart River swimmer

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - On Saturday, July 18 a man, who has now been identified as 22-year-old Dalton Elliott, was struck and injured by a boat while swimming in Tygart River. The community has now stepped in to support Elliott and his family after hearing about the incident.

A friend of Elliot, Hanna Stolzenfels, started a GoFundMe page called ‘Dollars for Dalton.'

So far over $14,000 has been raised.

She said his biggest concern is handling his finances due to his injuries, and she, along with many others wanted to help with that.

“With the GoFundMe we could help with any financial stress that was weighing on him so that he could truly focus on himself and just focus on healing and getting better,” she said.

Stolzenfels also stated that he is in stable condition and she along with the family have been able to speak with him.

