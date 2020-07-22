Tuesday Night Forecast | Isolated Storm Overnight - Wednesday Morning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mainly quiet tonight with the exception of another storm cluster cruising through Wetzel County towards Marion and Monongalia Counties as of 11:30 PM. These are areas that had some excessive rainfall from a slow-moving evening storm that initiated a Flash Flood Warning. The warning did expire once the storm collapsed, but any additional rain could contribute to flooding concerns. Besides an isolated overnight storm, most of the night should be calm with fog settling in saturated areas. Overnight lowland temps in the low 70s, higher terrain upper 60s.

Wednesday: Predawn morning storms to kick off the very early morning hours. Clouds thickening up throughout the morning into the afternoon with a frontal boundary on our heels that could produce some ambitious storms scattered throughout the afternoon and evening hours. The best chance for severe weather would be Wednesday into Thursday as we await the sweeping of that cold front. High: 90

Thursday: Cold front begins to move from NW towards the Southeast with some ‘cooler’ or not as sweltering, stuffy air behind it. This will produce a final batch of stormy weather with the potential for severe before things gradually start to calm towards the end of the week into the weekend. Keeping daytime high temps below 90 with consideration of all the cloud cover. High: 88

Friday: Frontal boundary stalled to our South will produce a few leftover showers to an isolated t-storm in areas mainly below the US-33 line. Clouds will gradually clear for sunshine with the occasional shower leftover. A slight relief in heat and humidity. High: 88

This Weekend: Another ridge building into our area should keep NCWV on the drier side with plenty of sunshine for the weekend start but it will drive up our heat and humidity once again leaving heat indices approaching upper 90s/low 100s - similar to the past two weekends.