Wednesday Afternoon Forecast | Scattered Storms Tonight

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Wednesday kicked off with a few thunder rumbles and quick steady rain throughout parts of the region. This helped break up a little bit of build-up that may help our threat of severe weather for tonight. Currently watching another cluster of storms roll over from Northern Kentucky and Southern Ohio that will likely make an arrival this evening. With the loss of daytime heating, most of our storms should be sub-severe but drenching rain will continue to be a problem with Flash Flooding as a threat. Temperatures this afternoon in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight, we will be in the low 70s upper 60s once again.

Thursday: As we wait for the remainder of our cold front to sink down into our region, we will continue to see some unsettled weather at least for the start of the day. Although the severe threat should remain low with an isolated storm, saturated areas from any excess rain should be monitored for flooding. Thursday night we will see a clearing in cloud cover and it won’t be as stuffy. High: 86

Friday: A few leftover showers, mainly along our stalled out frontal boundary, will be possible to an isolated storm during the afternoon. Most of NCWV should feature a balanced mix of sunshine and cloud cover and we look forward to brighter skies for the weekend. High: 88

This Weekend: Another ridge builds into our area as a warm front begins to lift and provide us another boost of heat. Plentiful sunshine on tap for both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the low 90s. There will be a slight uptick in humidity come Sunday so make sure to take it easy again this weekend when having fun in the sun.