Wednesday Night Forecast | Light Rain Overnight

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Earlier warned storms have subsided leaving us with leftover light showers scattered across the region. The last cluster of stormy weather exiting out of Tucker and Preston County as of 11:30 PM. Tomorrow, with humid air still in place, we have scattered showers to an isolated storm that may provide gusty storm winds back into the forecast especially for the afternoon/evening. Daytime highs will generally be on either side of low 90s.

Thursday: As we wait for the remainder of our cold front to sink down into our region, we will continue to see some unsettled weather at least for the start of the day. Although the severe threat should remain low with an isolated storm, saturated areas from any excess rain should be monitored for flooding. Thursday night we will see a clearing in cloud cover and it won’t be as stuffy. High: 86

Friday: A few leftover showers, mainly along our stalled out frontal boundary, will be possible to an isolated storm during the afternoon. Most of NCWV should feature a balanced mix of sunshine and cloud cover and we look forward to brighter skies for the weekend. High: 88

This Weekend: Another ridge builds into our area as a warm front begins to lift and provide us another boost of heat. Plentiful sunshine on tap for both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the low 90s. There will be a slight uptick in humidity come Sunday so make sure to take it easy again this weekend when having fun in the sun.

