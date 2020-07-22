Wednesday Night Forecast | Storm Chances Turn Isolated

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The storms from earlier this afternoon helped stabilize our environment a bit, allowing for some cloud cover and temperatures to stay below 90. Strong storms with damaging winds have been scattered across the Southwestern portion of the State. A few isolated downpours have been branching off from that in the last couple of hours for our region.

Thursday: As we wait for the remainder of our cold front to sink down into our region, we will continue to see some unsettled weather at least for the start of the day. Although the severe threat should remain low with an isolated storm, saturated areas from any excess rain should be monitored for flooding. Thursday night we will see a clearing in cloud cover and it won’t be as stuffy. High: 86

Friday: A few leftover showers, mainly along our stalled out frontal boundary, will be possible to an isolated storm during the afternoon. Most of NCWV should feature a balanced mix of sunshine and cloud cover and we look forward to brighter skies for the weekend. High: 88

This Weekend: Another ridge builds into our area as a warm front begins to lift and provide us another boost of heat. Plentiful sunshine on tap for both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the low 90s. There will be a slight uptick in humidity come Sunday so make sure to take it easy again this weekend when having fun in the sun.