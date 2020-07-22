Advertisement

Wednesday’s Weather Forecast

Strong to Severe Storms
Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! An active weather pattern is starting to develop across the Ohio Valley and making its way to our region. A warm front has surged to our north allowing us to have warm winds from the south and an unstable atmosphere. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s as the storms start to develop to our west. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a “Slight Risk” for severe weather in our area. The main threat will be damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. The timing for the severe weather will start around 10 am and end Thursday afternoon. Make sure to download our WDTV Weather App to be updated on the severe weather threat.

Thursday: Strong to severe storms will still be lingering in the area throughout the day. With the weather starting to settle down in the afternoon. Damaging winds and hail will be the main concern as the threat of severe weather has diminished. High: 88

Friday: Rain showers have finally tapered off by the lunch hour. As cloudy skies with some sunshine will lead you into your weekend. High: 88

The Weekend: Sunshine and hot temperatures to start off your weekend as the rain chances are now further to our east. Dewpoints will be dropping from the previous cold frontal passage as it will feel more comfortable outside. Saturday will be the best day of your weekend. Clouds will start to build into the region by the time you wake up for Sunday as our rain chances will be increasing going into Sunday night. Temperatures to finish off your weekend will warm up to the lower 90s.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast | Isolated Storm Overnight - Wednesday Morning

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
Calm and quiet for most of us overnight - isolated storm likely for Northern counties overnight.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11PM Forecast July 21 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago

Forecast

Tuesday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Another hot day for NCWV as we will have afternoon/evening storm chances with some being strong to severe.

Forecast

Monday Overnight Forecast | Muggy, Storms Again Tomorrow

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Earlier storms from tonight did bring down some tree branches and power lines. Quiet for overnight, some thunder rumbles possible Tuesday morning with best chances for stormy weather again in the late afternoon - evening hours.

Latest News

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's First Alert Forecast July 20th 2020

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT

Forecast

Monday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Temperatures will be hot throughout your week with afternoon rain chances for most of your workweek.

Forecast

Sunday Evening Forecast | Warm Night, Stormy Start To The Week

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Low 90s with heat indices of up to 100 are expected for tomorrow.

Forecast

Your Weekend Outlook | Scorching Summer Days

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 2:14 AM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Another steamy weekend ahead with rain chances highest during peak heating hours, especially as we move into early next week.

Forecast

Friday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Showers and storms have moved to the east with plenty of sunshine for your Friday afternoon and Saturday.

Forecast

Thursday Overnight | Leftover Pockets of Rain into Friday Morning

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Scattered rain showers tonight with the passing of the frontal boundary tonight, humidity for tomorrow with clouds to start. Some clearing late Friday afternoon