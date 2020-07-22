Wednesday’s Weather Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! An active weather pattern is starting to develop across the Ohio Valley and making its way to our region. A warm front has surged to our north allowing us to have warm winds from the south and an unstable atmosphere. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s as the storms start to develop to our west. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a “Slight Risk” for severe weather in our area. The main threat will be damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. The timing for the severe weather will start around 10 am and end Thursday afternoon. Make sure to download our WDTV Weather App to be updated on the severe weather threat.

Thursday: Strong to severe storms will still be lingering in the area throughout the day. With the weather starting to settle down in the afternoon. Damaging winds and hail will be the main concern as the threat of severe weather has diminished. High: 88

Friday: Rain showers have finally tapered off by the lunch hour. As cloudy skies with some sunshine will lead you into your weekend. High: 88

The Weekend: Sunshine and hot temperatures to start off your weekend as the rain chances are now further to our east. Dewpoints will be dropping from the previous cold frontal passage as it will feel more comfortable outside. Saturday will be the best day of your weekend. Clouds will start to build into the region by the time you wake up for Sunday as our rain chances will be increasing going into Sunday night. Temperatures to finish off your weekend will warm up to the lower 90s.

