WVa gov encouraged by recent drop in confirmed virus cases

By JOHN RABY
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was encouraged Wednesday by a recent drop in confirmed statewide cases of the coronavirus but said it’s too early to tell whether a face mask mandate is the primary reason.

The number of positive cases in the state has doubled in the past month to more than 5,200. Twice this month the daily confirmed cases in the rural state surpassed 170.

Tuesday’s increase of 30 positive cases was the lowest since June 28. And Wednesday’s number of active confirmed cases was down 6% from Monday, which was the highest since the pandemic began.

“I always am a believer that one robin doesn’t make spring,” Justice said at a news conference. “This is more like one robin right now. We’ll go and we’ll watch these numbers for a few more days.”

Justice did say there currently are virus outbreaks involving churches in at least eight counties: Boone, Grant, Logan, Mason Kanawha, Raleigh, Taylor and Wood.

The governor on July 6 issued an executive order mandating face coverings when people are inside buildings, although he has declined to impose a penalty for noncompliance.

Last week, the governor ordered a 10-day closure of bars in Monongalia County, which includes the West Virginia University campus. The county has had at least 752 positive virus cases, by far the most in the state.

Justice said the number of active cases there has fallen significantly. The governor said a decision is expected Thursday on whether to extend the bar closure order.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

