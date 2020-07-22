Advertisement

WVU, Defensive Coordinator Koenning agree to part ways

One month after Twitter allegations were made by sophomore safety
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and football defensive coordinator Vic Koenning have agreed to part ways.

This comes after an investigation was launched in June after a series of Twitter allegations were made by WVU rising sophomore safety Kerry Martin in which Martin accused Koenning of making inappropriate comments regarding race, religion and politics. Koenning had since been on administrative leave.

“This decision was not made lightly and both parties agree that it places us in the best position to positively move forward,” head coach Neal Brown said in a statement. “Vic and I both reached the conclusion that the current circumstances make continuing in his role as Defensive Coordinator challenging.”

Koenning came to West Virginia in 2019 after previously working with Coach Neal Brown at Troy. He had two seasons remaining remaining on his contract at a value over $1 million. WVU will pay Koenning $591,451 over the next 19 months as per their separation agreement.

“Personally, I’d love to get back to coaching our guys, but I know that doing so would create additional scrutiny and lingering distractions for our program,” Koenning said.

Mandatory summer training has begun for WVU football, so the search for Koenning’s replacement is not expected to take long.

“We are moving forward as a program and our coaches, staff and student-athletes have my complete confidence and support,” WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement.

