Advertisement

WVU Medicine updates visitation policy

WVU Medicine is now asking adult patients to attend their clinic appointments alone due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in West Virginia.
WVU Medicine is now asking adult patients to attend their clinic appointments alone due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in West Virginia.(WDTV staff)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine is now asking adult patients to attend their clinic appointments alone due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in West Virginia.

A news release from WVU Medicine says this is an update to the relaxation of visitation restrictions.

WVU Medicine is also requesting that, when possible, family members and friends stay at home or wait in their cars in the clinic parking lot during adult patient appointments.

Patients are being asked not to arrive to their appointments more than 15 minutes early, according to the news release. Patients and visitors over age two are required to wear a mask.

“WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center, Jefferson Medical Center, and University Healthcare Physicians will continue to implement the no-visitor policy that was put into place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” WVU Medicine said.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mon County deputies look for man wanted for child porn distribution

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies are looking a wanted man.

News

Death of teen found in shallow grave ruled a homicide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The death of a 14-year-old Connecticut boy whose body was found in a shallow grave in rural West Virginia has been ruled a homicide, authorities said.

Sports

WVU, Defensive Coordinator Koenning agree to part ways

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
One month after Twitter allegations were made by sophomore safety

News

DHHR officials report 7 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Wednesday morning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday morning.

Latest News

News

Officers respond to vehicle accident with entrapment in Harrison County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Officers are on scene for a vehicle accident with entrapment in Salem on Long Run Road.

News

Fundraisers set up for 19-year-old Sami Wilson’s kidney transplant

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
A Bridgeport native is taking social media by storm with her inspiring story.

News

Morgantown City Council updates Emergency Ordinance

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
Morgantown City Council made significant updates to the Emergency Ordinance.

News

Hot summer could mean hot playground equipment

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Metal and plastic playground equipment could be dangerous for kids in direct sunlight

News

UPDATE: Silver alert for missing 35-year-old in Fairmont canceled

Updated: 16 hours ago
Fairmont Police have located the man who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

News

Harrison County Board of Education clash on school reopening plans

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
The topic of Tuesday's Board of Education meeting focused on the return to school, but board members called the proposed plan "confusing"