WVU Medicine updates visitation policy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine is now asking adult patients to attend their clinic appointments alone due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in West Virginia.

A news release from WVU Medicine says this is an update to the relaxation of visitation restrictions.

WVU Medicine is also requesting that, when possible, family members and friends stay at home or wait in their cars in the clinic parking lot during adult patient appointments.

Patients are being asked not to arrive to their appointments more than 15 minutes early, according to the news release. Patients and visitors over age two are required to wear a mask.

“WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center, Jefferson Medical Center, and University Healthcare Physicians will continue to implement the no-visitor policy that was put into place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” WVU Medicine said.

