WVU’s Harler signs first professional contract in Lithuania

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU guard and 2020 graduate Chase Harler will continue his basketball career with a major eurostep.

Harler signed his first professional contract with Palangos Kursai in Lithuania. The teams competes in the NKL, which is second tier league in the country. Harler will depart in September for the sixth month season.

“Probably my junior and senior year it really started to sink in that I might have the opportunity to play but I know if i didn’t I would be okay as well,” Harler said. “I’m happy and thankful that a team is taking a chance on me and that I get to play my game again.”

Harler recently started a skills development business called “Built Different” in Wheeling, WVa. His business partner Boyd Bibey will manage the business while he is gone.

He played four years under coach Bob Huggins and averaged 4.4 points in his senior year.

