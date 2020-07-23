DHHR officials report 70 new cases of COVID-19, additional death in W.Va. Thursday evening

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday evening.

That brings the total count to 5,550.

A total of 89 cases were reported in West Virginia Thursday. DHHR officials reported 19 new cases Thursday morning.

The state’s 103rd death was also reported. The patient was a 55-year old female from Mason County.

“Deepest sympathies are extended to the family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 250,942 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,550 total cases and 103 deaths.

DHHR officials say 1,534 cases are currently active and 3,913 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 88 patients are hospitalized. Sixteen patients are on ventilators, and 38 patients are in ICU.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (27/0), Berkeley (577/19), Boone (64/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (41/1), Cabell (241/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (107/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (37/1), Greenbrier (82/0), Hampshire (54/0), Hancock (76/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (150/1), Jackson (151/0), Jefferson (272/5), Kanawha (594/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (37/1), Logan (63/0), Marion (146/4), Marshall (91/1), Mason (32/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (78/0), Mineral (85/2), Mingo (76/2), Monongalia (791/15), Monroe (17/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (216/0), Pendleton (25/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (93/21), Putnam (126/1), Raleigh (116/4), Randolph (199/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (35/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (33/2), Wayne (166/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (207/11), Wyoming (15/0).

