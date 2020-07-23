Advertisement

DHHR officials report 70 new cases of COVID-19, additional death in W.Va. Thursday evening

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday evening.

That brings the total count to 5,550.

A total of 89 cases were reported in West Virginia Thursday. DHHR officials reported 19 new cases Thursday morning.

The state’s 103rd death was also reported. The patient was a 55-year old female from Mason County.

“Deepest sympathies are extended to the family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 250,942 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,550 total cases and 103 deaths.

DHHR officials say 1,534 cases are currently active and 3,913 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 88 patients are hospitalized. Sixteen patients are on ventilators, and 38 patients are in ICU.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (27/0), Berkeley (577/19), Boone (64/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (41/1), Cabell (241/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (107/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (37/1), Greenbrier (82/0), Hampshire (54/0), Hancock (76/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (150/1), Jackson (151/0), Jefferson (272/5), Kanawha (594/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (37/1), Logan (63/0), Marion (146/4), Marshall (91/1), Mason (32/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (78/0), Mineral (85/2), Mingo (76/2), Monongalia (791/15), Monroe (17/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (216/0), Pendleton (25/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (93/21), Putnam (126/1), Raleigh (116/4), Randolph (199/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (35/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (33/2), Wayne (166/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (207/11), Wyoming (15/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Employee with Morgantown Municipal Court tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Morgantown Municipal Court employee has tested positive for COVID-19, city officials said.

News

Marion County temporarily shuts down Grand China Buffet

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
White Hall residents looking for dinner were caught by surprise Monday after a local favorite was shut down.

News

Gov. Justice extends closure of bars in Monongalia County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Governor Jim Justice issued an executive order, extending the closure of bars in Monongalia County.

Latest News

National

Sen. Thom Tillis offers plan for Coronavirus plan for families, cities, states and country

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Pandemic deepens financial insecurity of Social Security

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Social Security checks will get smaller in a decade if Congress fails to take action.

News

Ex-WVU professor pleads guilty to wire and tax fraud

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A former professor at West Virginia University admitted to defrauding the university and filing false tax returns, federal prosecutors said.

News

Webster County Memorial Hospital named 2020 Lilypad Award winner

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Webster County Memorial Hospital announced it has been named a 2020 Lilypad Award winner.

State

WVa gov’s encouragement short-lived on confirmed virus cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By JOHN RABY
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was encouraged Wednesday by what he initially thought was a recent drop in confirmed statewide cases of the coronavirus. But the cautious optimism was short-lived.

News

Health officials report 19 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Thursday morning

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday morning.