DII grants eligibility relief for student-athletes if 2020-21 is cancelled or cut in half

Student-athletes will get back a year of eligibility
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Division II administrative committee agreed on Wednesday that if a student-athlete competes in 50-percent or less of their season in 2020-21 due to COVID-19, they will not surrender a year of eligibility.

This is good news for many of our North Central West Virginia high school athletes who go on to compete at the Division II level. Many DII conferences have already cancelled fall athletics through at least 2021. The Mountain East Conference revealed its plan on Tuesday to begin fall competition by October 1st at the earliest, but that is subject to change.

