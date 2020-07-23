Employee with Morgantown Municipal Court tests positive for COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown Municipal Court employee has tested positive for COVID-19, city officials said.

City officials said in a news release that the employee is under self-isolation for 14 days.

The employee did come into contact with members of the public that were at the court because of the nature of their job duties, according to city officials. Anyone that was in the Morgantown Municipal Court on July 14 or July 16 is asked to self-monitor for symptoms and contact their health care provider for additional guidance.

If symptoms develop, city officials say you should work with you healthcare provider to get tested.

Court staff are trying to contact those that were known to be at court on those days.

City officials say Morgantown Municipal Court proceedings are canceled for the week of July 27 and the week of Aug. 3. Court offices will be closed beginning Friday until Aug. 3.

The city is working with the Monongalia County Health Department for guidance and to conduct contact tracing. City administration reached out to employees that are known to have come into close contact with the individual and is instructing them to contact their health care provider and to self-isolate for 14 days.

City officials said the city is taking the following actions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19:

The individual that tested positive is isolated.

Municipal Court is closed the week of July 27 and the week of Aug. 3.

Coordinating with the MCHD to conduct contact tracing.

Contacting members of the public known to have come into close contact and instructing them to self-monitor and contact their healthcare provider.

Employees known to have come into close contact have been instructed to self-isolate.

The Morgantown Municipal Court has undergone a deep cleaning.

