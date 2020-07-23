Advertisement

Fairmont Senior’s Mazelon commits to Seton Hill Lacrosse

First team all-state attack in 2019
Natalie
Natalie(wdtv)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) -Surrounded by family, friends and basically her entire high school lacrosse team on Thursday afternoon, Fairmont Senior’s Natalie Mazelon committed to continue her lax career at Seton Hill in Pennsylvania.

Mazelon was a first team all-state attacker for the Polar Bears in 2019 and helped guide them to the state title that season as a a junior.

She joined the team her sophomore year after her friend, Megan Stephenson, passed away in a car accident in 2017, right after Mazelon’s freshman year.

“I got back into sophomore year because Megan Stephenson begged me to play my freshman year and I didn’t,” Natalie said. “Now I play every game for her.”

Seton Hills competes in the GMAC at the Division II level.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Lincoln Girls utilizing practice time despite unconventional circumstances

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Cougars won first playoff game since 2015 this season

Sports

‘Washington Football Team’ new name of NFL franchise for 2020 season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The club announced the placeholder name Thursday, ahead of the start of training camp next week.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: 10 hours ago
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

DII grants eligibility relief for student-athletes if 2020-21 is cancelled or cut in half

Updated: 17 hours ago
Student-athletes will get back a year of eligibility

Latest News

Sports

WVU & Koenning part ways after investigation

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

Former WVU RHP/Outfielder Zarbnisky inks with Phillies

Updated: 18 hours ago
First team All-Big 12 selection in 2017

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

NCAA football oversight asks board for time on fall sports

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA football oversight committee is asking the association's Board of Governors to avoid making a decision later this week on whether to conduct fall sports championships.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Sports

WVU, Defensive Coordinator Koenning agree to part ways

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
One month after Twitter allegations were made by sophomore safety