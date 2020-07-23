Fairmont Senior’s Mazelon commits to Seton Hill Lacrosse

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) -Surrounded by family, friends and basically her entire high school lacrosse team on Thursday afternoon, Fairmont Senior’s Natalie Mazelon committed to continue her lax career at Seton Hill in Pennsylvania.

Mazelon was a first team all-state attacker for the Polar Bears in 2019 and helped guide them to the state title that season as a a junior.

She joined the team her sophomore year after her friend, Megan Stephenson, passed away in a car accident in 2017, right after Mazelon’s freshman year.

“I got back into sophomore year because Megan Stephenson begged me to play my freshman year and I didn’t,” Natalie said. “Now I play every game for her.”

Seton Hills competes in the GMAC at the Division II level.

