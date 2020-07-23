Former WVU RHP/Outfielder Zarbnisky inks with Phillies
First team All-Big 12 selection in 2017
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Former Mountaineer right-handed pitcher and outfielder Braden Zarnisky has inked a pro deal with the Philadelphia Phillies organization.
Zarbnisky missed all of 2019 with an injury but returned in 2020 with vengeance. Through 16 games, he batted .431 with 28 hits, 9 RBIs, and 16 runs. On the mound, he pitched 4.2 innings in relief, allowing just one hit and no runs.
He was a first team all-Big 12 selection as a sophomore. Zarb is the first Mountaineer to ink a pro baseball contract in 2020.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.