Advertisement

Gov. Justice extends closure of bars in Monongalia County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice issued an executive order, extending the closure of bars in Monongalia County.

Justice extended the closure on Thursday for an additional 10 days.

“Monongalia County remains a hotspot and going to a bar is among the riskiest things that we can do at a time where we’re trying to contain this terrible virus,” Justice said. “We’ve seen some of our numbers across the state start to move in our favor just in the past day or so, but it’s absolutely crucial for us to see continued improvement in Monongalia County in the days ahead. It is our hope to be able to get these businesses reopened as soon as safety can be ensured for all.”

The governor’s office said in a news release that as of Thursday morning, more than 17.9 percent of West Virginia’s active cases were located in Monongalia County. Their 289 active cases are the highest total for any county statewide.

“At the end of the day, we need a little more time to see where our numbers are headed,” Justice said. “We cannot afford to make a wrong move and end up right back where we started or worse.”

The order was also requested by the Monongalia County Commission to help ensure the health and safety of citizens, Justice’s office said.

The order keeps Monongalia County bars closed for the “on-premises consumption of food or drinks or occupancy by the general public,” according to the news release. Customers are allowed to pick up food or drinks to be taken away.

The governor’s office said that the new order also allows patrons to be seated, for dining, at tables and bar tops within “bar areas” of restaurants, hotels, and other similar facilities, subject to the same limitations that are in place for restaurants. The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration will soon issue further guidance regarding this limitation to these facilities.

The new order extends the countywide bar closure until Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

Employee with Morgantown Municipal Court tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Morgantown Municipal Court employee has tested positive for COVID-19, city officials said.

News

Marion County temporarily shuts down Grand China Buffet

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
White Hall residents looking for dinner were caught by surprise Monday after a local favorite was shut down.

State

DHHR officials report 70 new cases of COVID-19, additional death in W.Va. Thursday evening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday evening.

Latest News

National

Sen. Thom Tillis offers plan for Coronavirus plan for families, cities, states and country

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Pandemic deepens financial insecurity of Social Security

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Social Security checks will get smaller in a decade if Congress fails to take action.

News

Ex-WVU professor pleads guilty to wire and tax fraud

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A former professor at West Virginia University admitted to defrauding the university and filing false tax returns, federal prosecutors said.

News

Webster County Memorial Hospital named 2020 Lilypad Award winner

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Webster County Memorial Hospital announced it has been named a 2020 Lilypad Award winner.

State

WVa gov’s encouragement short-lived on confirmed virus cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By JOHN RABY
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was encouraged Wednesday by what he initially thought was a recent drop in confirmed statewide cases of the coronavirus. But the cautious optimism was short-lived.

News

Health officials report 19 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Thursday morning

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday morning.