Health officials report 19 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday morning.

That brings the total count to 5,480.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 247,498 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,480 total cases and 102 deaths.

DHHR officials say 1,607 cases are currently active and 3,771 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 78 patients are currently hospitalized. Sixteen patients are on ventilators, and 33 patients are in ICU.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (27/0), Berkeley (570/19), Boone (63/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (41/1), Cabell (240/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (107/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (35/1), Greenbrier (81/0), Hampshire (55/0), Hancock (65/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (148/1), Jackson (151/0), Jefferson (270/5), Kanawha (589/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (37/0), Logan (59/0), Marion (144/4), Marshall (89/1), Mason (32/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (76/0), Mineral (84/2), Mingo (73/2), Monongalia (784/15), Monroe (17/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (210/0), Pendleton (25/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (93/21), Putnam (125/1), Raleigh (114/4), Randolph (199/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (34/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (32/2), Wayne (164/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (205/11), Wyoming (12/0).

