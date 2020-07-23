Advertisement

Jordan Darensbourg’s Thursday Forecast | Showers & Storms Continue

Starting off with some rain and thunderstorms before skies clear late
Starting off with some rain and thunderstorms before skies clear late
Starting off with some rain and thunderstorms before skies clear late(WDTV)
By Jordan Darensbourg
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The stormy pattern continues.

We’ll start off with a few morning showers and thunderstorms before we see skies clear late as a frontal boundary passes through. Highs, as a result of rain-cooled air, will only reach the mid-80s. Tomorrow looks to be drier as any remaining clouds break for sunshine with maybe a few isolated showers to start, as a result of a northwesterly flow bringing in said drier air. Highs then will reach the upper 80s, before we see sunny skies and highs around 90 for the weekend.

Then comes Monday, and Mother Nature may be giving us a case of the Mondays with rain chances resuming in the afternoon hours as another frontal boundary makes its passage through North Central West Virginia.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 7 Day Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast | Light Rain Overnight

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
Severe storms have subsided leaving us with light rain and drizzle tonight. More isolated storms and scattered showers tomorrow.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Weather July 22nd 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago

Forecast

Wednesday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Adam Wright
Strong to severe storms are expected today. With damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado is possible.

Latest News

Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast | Isolated Storm Overnight - Wednesday Morning

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Calm and quiet for most of us overnight - isolated storm likely for Northern counties overnight.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11PM Forecast July 21 2020

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT

Forecast

Tuesday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Another hot day for NCWV as we will have afternoon/evening storm chances with some being strong to severe.

Forecast

Monday Overnight Forecast | Muggy, Storms Again Tomorrow

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Earlier storms from tonight did bring down some tree branches and power lines. Quiet for overnight, some thunder rumbles possible Tuesday morning with best chances for stormy weather again in the late afternoon - evening hours.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's First Alert Forecast July 20th 2020

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT

Forecast

Monday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Temperatures will be hot throughout your week with afternoon rain chances for most of your workweek.