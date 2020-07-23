Jordan Darensbourg’s Thursday Forecast | Showers & Storms Continue

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The stormy pattern continues.

We’ll start off with a few morning showers and thunderstorms before we see skies clear late as a frontal boundary passes through. Highs, as a result of rain-cooled air, will only reach the mid-80s. Tomorrow looks to be drier as any remaining clouds break for sunshine with maybe a few isolated showers to start, as a result of a northwesterly flow bringing in said drier air. Highs then will reach the upper 80s, before we see sunny skies and highs around 90 for the weekend.

Then comes Monday, and Mother Nature may be giving us a case of the Mondays with rain chances resuming in the afternoon hours as another frontal boundary makes its passage through North Central West Virginia.

