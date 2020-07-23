Lincoln Girls utilizing practice time despite unconventional circumstances

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - During the three week period, Lincoln girls basketball has practiced indoors and outdoors, in the evening and in the morning, but their effort has remained consistent.

Head Coach Rob Hawkins brought the Cougars’ practices to outdoor courts in Shinnston last week after the state mandated mask indoors, but then the town closed the courts down. Masks it is.

“They’ve been showing up and working hard and that’s all you can ask as a coach,” he said.

Basketball is still basketball after all. The Cougars marched all the way to the state semifinals after their first playoff win since 2015 in March, only to have the rest of the tournament cancelled. They beat Nitro in what proved to be the final game of the careers of seniors Allison Rockwell & Brynne Williams.

The two forwards will be strongly missed as the team does not have anyone currently on the roster as tall, big or strong as either of those two.

“We’re going to have a lack of size so we’re going to have play a little bit different.”

Ball handling & fast breaks have been a primary focus during this practice time because of that.

