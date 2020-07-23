Advertisement

Marion County temporarily shuts down Grand China Buffet

White Hall residents looking for dinner were caught by surprise Monday after a local favorite was shut down.
Grand China is expected to reopen after a meeting with the Marion County Health Department Friday.
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

The Marion County Health Department shut down Grand China Buffet in the Middletown Commons Monday after a series of non-compliance with Governor Jim Justice’s reopening mandates.

“We have had multiple conversations with [Grand China Buffet] on what to do and how to do it. Yet, we continued to get complaints that they are not following the guidelines,” said Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department. “So we had documented the dates and the times of all of the times that they had been spoken to.”

The Marion County Health Department made the decision to shut the restaurant down.

“It almost becomes like total non-compliance and we just can’t accept that,” said White.

The buffet is the first restaurant in Marion County to be shut down due to non-compliance with shutdown orders.

In June, the Grand China Buffet in Harrison County reopened then subsequently closed a week later. In a social media statement, staff say the restrictions placed on buffets prevented them from providing adequate service.

The Governor’s most recent reopening plan still bans the operation of buffets, so these businesses will be required to find a way to reopen using new serving models.

White says he plans to meet with White Hall’s Grand China Buffet staff to create a reopening plan that will allow them to reopen.

“We asked for a detailed plan. The first one they submitted was not detailed enough to satisfy what we thought we needed to see. So they resubmitted another one. I only have just a couple of issues with that one,” said White.

He went on to say after they meet with staff Friday, the restaurant will likely be able to reopen.

5 News reached out owners of the Grand China Buffet for comment, but did not receive a response.

