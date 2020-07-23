Petition to change marijuana laws in Clarksburg

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Clarksburg citizens took to Facebook to attempt to get signatures for a petition to change the penalties of marijuana possession in the city.

A board member of the Sensible Movement Coalition, a nonprofit organization to educate citizens on how to pursue their rights, posted on a Harrison County Facebook group asking the community to sign their petition.

By amending the charter the charge for misdemeanor marijuana possession would be the lowest penalty allowed by state law.

Founding Director of the Sensible Movement Coalition, Chad Thompson said the state law wouldn’t be changed.

“It does not conflict with state law. We wouldn’t be legalizing. We wouldn’t even be changing the law. All we’re doing is changing the penalty,” he added.

According to Thompson, he felt decriminalizing marijuana could help end the use of harder drugs. Which he felt was an issue in the area.

“It’s used more as an exit drug than a gateway drug. So it can be used to keep people off of really hard drugs,” Thompon said.

However, Mayor of Clarksburg Ryan Kennedy said, that it will take more than a petition to get the law changed.

“Clarksburg doesn’t actually have a mechanism to do that within our charter. Charter amendments have to come from the council, not from petitions,” he added.

Kennedy said this is something about the city he hoped to change in the future. He felt citizens should have a way to get laws passed without the council’s approval.

